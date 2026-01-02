Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) was down 2.81% at $11.74. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.02%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $311.7 million, reflecting a 11.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +13.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.2 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

