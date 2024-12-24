Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) standing at $15.67, reflecting a -1.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $282.69 million, showing a 17.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, representing changes of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.55.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

