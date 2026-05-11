Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) was down 5.58% at $9.31. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.41% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $282.22 million, indicating a 11.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, indicating changes of +2.22% and +13.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.5% decrease. At present, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.26.

Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.