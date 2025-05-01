Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $9.72, demonstrating a -0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $253.66 million, indicating a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% lower. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.31 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

