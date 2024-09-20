Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $13.81, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $274.03 million, indicating a 19.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, signifying shifts of +125% and +20.69%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.09.

It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.