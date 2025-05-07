Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.75, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 15.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $253.66 million, indicating a 10.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.9 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

