Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ending at $9.13, denoting a +0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 66.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $253.66 million, indicating a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.71% decrease. Currently, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.02.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

