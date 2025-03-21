Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $10.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 21.28% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 9.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing an 83.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $269.89 million, up 17.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.45 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating changes of +181.25% and +20.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.86.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

