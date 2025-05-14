Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) reached $10.83, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 19.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 14.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $253.66 million, up 10.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.6% lower. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.49.

It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.