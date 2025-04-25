Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $10.24, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $253.66 million, up 10.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.94.

One should further note that LSPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

