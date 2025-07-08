Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $11.78, demonstrating a +1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 10% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $286.85 million, up 7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of +13.33% and +10.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.09.

Also, we should mention that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

