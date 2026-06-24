Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.66, moving +2.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

The company's stock has climbed by 7.03% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 83.33% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $310.5 million, reflecting a 1.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +2.08%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 of its industry.

Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.