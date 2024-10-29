Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the latest trading day at $14.95, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

The company's stock has dropped by 9.46% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 150% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.03 million, up 19.01% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +125% and +20.69%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.35 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

