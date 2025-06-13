Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $10.93, demonstrating a -4.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.78% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 10% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $286.85 million, indicating a 7.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, representing changes of +17.78% and +10.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.31% downward. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.14, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.