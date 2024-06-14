Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) standing at $14.67, reflecting a -1.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.66% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 800%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.34 million, reflecting a 23.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 49.79% higher within the past month. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.84, which means Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.