Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $8.47, demonstrating a -1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $281.62 million, indicating a 11.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of +4.44% and +13.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.88, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.