Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $8.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 27.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 66.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $258.44 million, up 12.26% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.14, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that LSPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

