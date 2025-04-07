Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ending at $7.97, denoting a +1.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.11% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $253.66 million, showing a 10.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.71, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.26 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

