Lightspeed Commerce Down On Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a wider net loss for the third quarter.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of $65.5 million, wider than $42.7 million last year. On a per-share basis loss was $0.44, compared to $0.39 a year ago.

Currently, shares are $29.10, down 9.29 percent on a volume of 1,054,159. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $26.14-$130.02 on average volume of 1,692,895.

