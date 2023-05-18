News & Insights

Lightspeed Commerce Dips 10% As Q4 Revenue And Q1 Outlook Come In Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), a provider of commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, are falling more than 10% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue lower than analysts' view. The company's first-quarter revenue outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Revenue for the quarter grew 26% year-on-year to $184.23 million, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $184.91 million.

The company reported a loss of 74.5 million or $0.49 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $114.5 million or $0.77 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted loss of $0.4 million or breakeven per share. The consensus estimate was for $0.03 loss per share.

Looking forward, Lightspeed Commerce expects first-quarter revenue between $195 million and $200 million. Analysts are looking for revenue of $209.28 million.

For the full year revenue is expected in the range of $875 million - $900 million. The consensus estimate stands at $889.43 million.

LSPD, currently at $13.38, has traded in the range of $12.52 - $28.35 in the last 1 year.

