Lightspark Introduces Instant Bitcoin Lightning Payments for U.S. Businesses with New Feature

Lightspark, a leading Bitcoin Lightning Network payments company, has announced the launch of Lightspark Extend, its new solution that allows businesses to facilitate instant Lightning payments to eligible account holders in the United States.

🚀 NOW LIVE: Lightspark Extend connects Lightning to eligible US account holders in real-time. With Lightspark Extend, seamlessly send UMA-powered payments to eligible US recipients instantly and at a low cost. Learn more here: https://t.co/B2O0or8e9k pic.twitter.com/F85VraLknl August 28, 2024

Lightspark Extend integrates with Universal Money Addresses (UMA) and Lightning-enabled wallets, exchanges, or bank accounts, providing a compliant and cost-effective solution for 24/7 payments. Compatible with over 99% of U.S. banks that accept real-time payments, the platform allows businesses to offer their customers fast, low-cost transactions directly to eligible recipients.

UMA, available in 120 countries, simplifies sending value by using a human-friendly address similar to an email, eliminating the need to remember complex codes or passwords. Lightspark Extend launching now makes this capability is accessible in the U.S., enabling recipients with real-time payments-enabled accounts to receive UMA-powered payments via the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

Lightspark further stated in the announcement that businesses interested in adopting Lightspark Extend can sign up for a UMA address, link eligible accounts, and start receiving payments through an onboarding process facilitated by Zero Hash, a regulated U.S. financial institution.

The launch of Lightspark Extend signifies yet another step forward in making instant, low-cost Bitcoin payments more accessible to businesses and consumers across the U.S., expanding the reach and utility of the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

Just last week, Lightspark announced that Coinbase customers can now send Bitcoin transactions up to $10,000 instantly through the Lightning Network, thanks to their partnership.

