Lightsource BP in deal to build 1.35 GW of solar projects in Portugal

LISBON, May 28 (Reuters) - Solar power developer Lightsource BP has partnered with Portuguese firm Insun to build five large-scale solar plants in Portugal with a total capacity of 1.35 Gigawatts, envisaging an investment of 900 million euros ($1.10 billion) over the next six years.

London-based Lightsource BP, which is half-owned by oil major BP BP.L, said in a statement on Friday the projects in the regions of Moura, Castelo Branco, Mogadouro, Chamusca and Viseu were in an initial development phase. Once operational, they will be onstream for 30 years.

The partnership agreement was signed with the Portuguese firm Insun.

"Solar energy is very well positioned so that Portugal can meet plans for rapid expansion in the growth of its local capacity for renewable energy generation, since it has excellent levels of irradiation, it is fast to implement and has low costs," Lightsource BP Portugal head Miguel Lobo said.

In a statement, he said that "if Portugal is efficient in quickly adding new solar generation capacity, it will allow decarbonisation to accelerate and contribute more quickly to a decrease in electricity prices".

The company said that in just two years after entering the Iberian market, it has already increased its solar development pipeline to more than 2 Gigawatts in Spain.

Lightsource BP said it is also exploring opportunities in the area of green hydrogen.

