Lights maker Signify lowers 2022 targets after Q2 margin hit

July 29 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest maker of lights, cut its 2022 profit and cash flow outlooks on Friday, after supply chain disruptions, inflation, and currency effects weighed on its second-quarter margins.

The Dutch group now targets a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 11.0-11.4% for the full year, and free cash flow equal to 5-7% of sales.

