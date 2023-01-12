BioTech
Lights maker Signify cuts its 2022 outlook again on lower consumer demand, China

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

January 12, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest maker of lights, on Thursday again cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing a steeper slowdown in China than expected and a lower demand from businesses.

The Dutch group, formed from the spin-off of Philips' lighting unit, which had already warned on its results in July and in October, now expects an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 10% for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

This compares with the previous full-year guidance of the lower end of the 11.0-11.4% range.

"Signify experienced a stronger than anticipated deterioration of its business in China due to ongoing COVID-related disruptions, a much lower growth in the OEM channel and a weaker indoor professional business than expected," the company said in a statement.

Comparable sales growth is now seen at 1.2% for 2022, versus a previous guidance of a 2-3% increase.

