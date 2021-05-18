LightPath Technologies To Participate In NASA's Mars Exploration Program

(RTTNews) - Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) gained over 17% on Tuesday after hours after the company announced its participation in the NASA's Mars exploration program.

LightPath announced that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by its subsidiary, ISP Optics, is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.

LightPath Technologies CEO, Sam Rubin said," LightPath's global employee base works hard every day to deliver cutting-edge, industry-leading, precision optics that enable our customers to make the most of Photonics technologies and deliver on our long term strategy of improving life experiences by harnessing light."

LPTH closed Tuesday's trading at $2.34, down $0.02 or 0.85%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.41 or 17.52%, in the after-hours trade.

