LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Price Target Increased by 11.29% to 8.80

The average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies (NasdaqCM:LPTH) has been revised to $8.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.29% from the prior estimate of $7.90 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.33%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 18,341K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTH is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,642K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 64.66% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,728K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,684K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 88.73% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,300K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 59.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 52.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

