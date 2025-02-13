LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $LPTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES ($LPTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $7,430,000, missing estimates of $8,532,300 by $-1,102,300.
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 241,483 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $330,831
- RELYEA ZUCKERBERG HANSON LLC removed 120,000 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,600
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 111,108 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,211
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 95,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,445
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 52,000 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,240
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,767 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,207
- WEALTH EFFECTS LLC added 46,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,145
