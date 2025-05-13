LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LPTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES ($LPTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,960,190 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $LPTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHMUEL RUBIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,012 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIMBERLY ANNE CRIDER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,510

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPTH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

