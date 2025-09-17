LightPath Bags $22.1 Mln Follow-on Order For Advanced IR Camera Systems, But Stock Down Over 11%

(RTTNews) - LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), a provider of optics and imaging systems for defense and commercial applications, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a $22.1 million follow-on order for advanced infrared camera systems from an undisclosed customer.

This follow-on order brings the total order value to $40.3 million. On September 3, LightPath had received an order of $18.2 million for advanced infrared camera systems.

LPTH was trading down by 11.87% at $6.09 on the Nasdaq.

