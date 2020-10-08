Cryptocurrencies

Lightning Vulnerability Discovered; LND Node Operators Urged to Upgrade ASAP

William Foxley CoinDesk
A vulnerability in LND versions 0.10.x and below has been disclosed to the Lightning Labs team, according to engineer Conner Fromknecht in the Lightning Network developer channel Thursday. In light of the disclosure, the firm is urging node operators to upgrade to versions 0.11.0 or higher as soon as possible.

  • Lightning Labs did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

