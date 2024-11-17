Lightning Minerals Unveils Promising Lithium Discovery in Brazil

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has discovered significant lithium-bearing spodumene within its Esperança project in Brazil, potentially transforming their prospects in the region. Preliminary results from Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy indicate up to 4.04% lithium oxide, setting the stage for a fully funded drilling campaign in early 2025. This discovery could enhance the company’s exploration strategy across its Brazilian projects, attracting investor interest in the burgeoning lithium market.

