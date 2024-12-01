Lightning Minerals Unveils Promising Lithium Discoveries

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals has discovered promising lithium targets at their Caraíbas project in Brazil, revealing assays up to 239ppm lithium. This discovery, along with multiple pegmatites, presents new drilling opportunities for early 2025, enhancing the company’s exploration prospects in the Lithium Valley region.

