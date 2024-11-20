Lightning Minerals Unveils New Targets in Brazil

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.
Lightning Minerals has identified six high-priority geophysical targets within its Brazilian lithium projects, bolstering exploration efforts in the promising Lithium Valley region. This development follows the recent discovery of high-grade lithium at the Esperança site, with further soil sampling and drilling planned for early 2025. The company’s strategic focus on these targets highlights a significant opportunity for growth as they continue to explore and develop strong drill targets across their project areas.
