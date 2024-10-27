Lightning Minerals Partners with Brazil’s Invest Minas

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Invest Minas to expedite the development of its lithium projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley. This collaboration aims to streamline licensing and environmental approvals, fostering a robust lithium industry in the region, benefiting both the company and local communities. The partnership underscores Minas Gerais’ commitment to becoming a leader in technology and sustainability within the global energy transition.

