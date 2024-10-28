News & Insights

Lightning Minerals Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, where shareholders can discuss the company’s financial reports and future strategies. The meeting will provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s auditors and management, shedding light on Lightning Minerals’ financial health and strategic plans. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, either in person or by proxy, to exercise their voting rights.

