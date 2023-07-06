News & Insights

Stocks
ZEV

Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 37.61

July 06, 2023 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) has been revised to 37.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 35.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 842.67% from the latest reported closing price of 3.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightning eMotors. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEV is 0.00%, a decrease of 82.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.09% to 13,931K shares. ZEV / Lightning eMotors Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ZEV is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ZEV / Lightning eMotors Inc Shares Held by Institutions

D. E. Shaw holds 2,147K shares representing 37.99% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 26.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 911K shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 801K shares representing 14.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 765K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Lightning eMotors Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. operates as an automobile company. The Company manufactures electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. Lightning eMotors serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.