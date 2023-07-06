Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 37.61

The average one-year price target for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) has been revised to 37.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 35.60 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 842.67% from the latest reported closing price of 3.99 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightning eMotors. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEV is 0.00%, a decrease of 82.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.09% to 13,931K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEV is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
D. E. Shaw holds 2,147K shares representing 37.99% ownership of the company.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 26.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bank of New York Mellon holds 911K shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 801K shares representing 14.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 0.60% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 765K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 23.65% over the last quarter.
Lightning eMotors Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Lightning eMotors, Inc. operates as an automobile company. The Company manufactures electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. Lightning eMotors serves customers worldwide.
