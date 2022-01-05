Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) investors are sitting on a loss of 52% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. Because Lightning eMotors hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Lightning eMotors wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Lightning eMotors saw its revenue grow by 188%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 52%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Lightning eMotors stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Lightning eMotors shareholders are down 52% for the year, the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lightning eMotors you should know about.

