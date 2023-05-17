News & Insights

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$23.435 million, or -$4.89 per share. This compares with -$10.756 million, or -$2.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 75.8% to $1.311 million from $5.412 million last year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$23.435 Mln. vs. -$10.756 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$4.89 vs. -$2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$4.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.311 Mln vs. $5.412 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $35Mln - $50Mln

