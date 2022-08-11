Lightning eMotors, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.0% to US$3.88 in the past week. It was a shocking result from a sales perspective, with revenues falling 48% short of analyst expectations. There was one bright spot though, with Lightning eMotors reporting a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.35, defying analyst expectations of a loss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Lightning eMotors after the latest results.

NYSE:ZEV Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Lightning eMotors' five analysts is for revenues of US$55.6m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 186% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 3,165% to US$0.99 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$55.6m and US$0.99 per share in losses.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 6.3% to US$8.90, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Lightning eMotors, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$4.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lightning eMotors' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7x annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.7% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lightning eMotors is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Lightning eMotors' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Lightning eMotors analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lightning eMotors (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

