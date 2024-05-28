News & Insights

LightInTheBox Focuses on Brand Growth Amid Revenue Dip

LightInTheBox (LITB) has released an update.

LightInTheBox, a global apparel e-commerce retailer, reported a significant year-over-year decrease in Q1 2024 revenues, dropping to $71.2 million from $147.8 million, while maintaining a steady net loss of $3.8 million compared to $4.0 million the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company is focusing on strategic adjustments for profitability and brand differentiation, aiming to enhance customer experience and foster brand loyalty. They also extended their share repurchase program and anticipate Q2 revenues to be between $60 million and $70 million.

