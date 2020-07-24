Lighting maker Signify reports 81 mln euros Q2 net profit

Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Signify NV, the world's biggest lighting maker, on Friday reported a 62% jump in second-quarter net profit, despite the coronavirus crisis, and said it intended to pay down 350 milllion euros ($406 million) in debt this year.

Net profit was 81 million euros ($93.87 million), up from 50 million euros a year earlier, which Signify said was due to a tax windfall and lower restructuring charges. Sales fell 0.6% to 1.47 billion euros.

Sales were boosted by Signify's $1.4 billion acquisition of Cooper Lighting, which closed in March.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen sales at 1.38 billion euros and profit at 5 million euros.

($1 = 0.8629 euros)

