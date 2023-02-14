Lighthouse Investment Partners Now Owns 8.55% of Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Fintel reports that Lighthouse Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Globalink Investment Inc (GLLI). This represents 8.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.78MM shares and 5.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.64% and an increase in total ownership of 3.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globalink Investment. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLLI is 0.12%, an increase of 41.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.14% to 466K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Yakira Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Street holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 38.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLLI by 99.75% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.