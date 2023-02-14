Lighthouse Investment Partners Now Owns 5.83% of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp - (DMAQ)

Fintel reports that Lighthouse Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp - Class A (DMAQ). This represents 5.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.89MM shares and 5.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMAQ is 0.12%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 10,626K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,962K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAQ by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,009K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAQ by 37.43% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 785K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

