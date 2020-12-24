Lightbridge Receives Patent For Nuclear Fuel Assemblies In Eurasia

(RTTNews) - Lightbridge Corp. (LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States, said that it has received Patent from the Eurasian Patent Office for its nuclear fuel assemblies, comprising of multi-lobe fuel rods arranged in a mixed grid pattern.

Lightbridge said it is developing its advanced metallic fuel designed to make both existing and new nuclear power plants more efficient, more cost competitive, and even safer.

