Lightbridge options imply 21.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lightbridge (LTBR)is normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.5%, or $1.99, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.9%.

