Lightbridge Corporation's CEO Discusses Nuclear Energy's Role in Meeting Global Power Demands on Schwab Network's "Morning Trade Live"

Lightbridge CEO discusses nuclear energy's role in meeting global demand and the company's advanced fuel technology on Schwab Network.

Lightbridge Corporation announced that CEO Seth Grae was interviewed on Schwab Network’s “Morning Trade Live,” where he discussed the increasing importance of nuclear energy in meeting global power demands, particularly as industries, including those supporting AI technologies, seek reliable energy sources. Grae highlighted the advantages of nuclear energy over renewables, citing its reliability and potential to enhance energy independence. He presented Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology as a means to increase power output from existing nuclear plants and bolster the economic feasibility of new reactors. As the U.S. aims to triple its nuclear capacity by 2050, Grae projected that nuclear energy could significantly increase its share of electricity generation. The interview can be viewed on Lightbridge’s YouTube channel.

Potential Positives

Lightbridge Corporation's CEO highlighted the growing demand for nuclear energy, positioning the company as a key player in the energy sector amidst the push for reliable power sources.

The interview emphasized Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology, which could significantly enhance reactor safety and economics, potentially leading to increased adoption of nuclear power.

Lightbridge's involvement in long-term agreements with the Department of Energy and participation in university-led studies align the company with significant governmental and academic resources, reinforcing its credibility and innovation potential.

The commitment by the U.S. to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050 suggests substantial market opportunities for Lightbridge, potentially leading to significant growth in both revenue and industry influence.

Potential Negatives

Highlighting significant growth plans and potential expansion of nuclear power capacity may draw scrutiny to the ambitious nature of these goals, raising questions about their feasibility and Lightbridge's capability to support such initiatives.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty and may concern investors about the company's stability and ability to meet its claims, especially given the mention of numerous risks and uncertainties.

The mention of public perception challenges regarding nuclear energy could negatively impact Lightbridge's reputation and market adoption of its technologies.

FAQ

What was discussed in Seth Grae's interview on Schwab Network?

Seth Grae discussed the importance of nuclear energy and Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology in meeting global power demands.

How does Lightbridge’s fuel technology benefit nuclear energy?

Lightbridge's fuel technology enhances reactor safety, economics, and contributes to energy independence while potentially increasing power output.

What is Lightbridge’s goal for the U.S. nuclear power sector by 2050?

The goal is to triple nuclear power capacity, increasing its share of U.S. electricity from 19% to over 50% by 2050.

Where can I watch the full interview with Seth Grae?

The full interview can be watched on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/NSvEqMt2MfY.

How can I receive updates from Lightbridge Corporation?

You can subscribe to updates via e-mail at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts.

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488 .

. LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,126 shares for an estimated $583,578 .

. MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880

DANIEL B MAGRAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 492 shares for an estimated $4,455.

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, Lightbridge President and Chief Executive Officer, was interviewed earlier today on Schwab Network’s “Morning Trade Live,” with Nicole Petallides. The interview covered the growing importance of nuclear energy in meeting global power demands and Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology.





During the interview, Mr. Grae emphasized the increasing global demand for reliable energy, particularly driven by data centers supporting AI technologies and industries working to decarbonize, highlighting nuclear energy's reliability advantage over renewable energy sources, explaining that solar and wind power faces inherent intermittency challenges that make them unsuitable for applications requiring constant power. "Nuclear checks all the boxes, including American energy independence and getting our allies off relying on fossil fuels from Russia."





Mr. Grae emphasized how Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology can potentially deliver compelling economic benefits to the nuclear industry: "This is all about the added power the world needs - getting more power from the existing plants and improving the economic case for building new plants by getting so much more power out of each new unit using Lightbridge Fuel that we are developing."





The interview revealed substantial growth plans for the U.S. nuclear sector, noting the U.S. commitment to triple nuclear power capacity globally by 2050, potentially adding approximately 200 large reactors domestically. Mr. Grae indicated that nuclear power could increase from its current 19% share of U.S. electricity to over 50% by 2050.





The full interview can be found on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at



https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation



. The link to the interview can be found at



https://youtu.be/NSvEqMt2MfY



.







About Lightbridge Corporation







Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.









Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit



www.ltbridge.com



.











To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at







https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts



















Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at







https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation











Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow







@LightbridgeCorp







at







http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp







.













Forward Looking Statements









With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.













A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at







http://www.sec.gov/







and







www.ltbridge.com







.













Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





Director of Investor Relations





Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093







ir@ltbridge.com





