Lightbridge Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Progress in Nuclear Fuel Technology Development

Lightbridge Corporation reported financial results for 2024, highlighting advancements in nuclear fuel technology and increased cash flow.

Lightbridge Corporation, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a transformative year for the nuclear industry marked by increased momentum in adopting nuclear solutions. CEO Seth Grae emphasized the company's advancements in developing Lightbridge Fuel™ aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of water-cooled reactors, which is crucial in meeting the rising demand for sustainable energy from industrial customers. Significant milestones included successful collaborations with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory and promising findings from research conducted at MIT that indicated enhanced performance and safety of Lightbridge Fuel™. The company also noted an increase in working capital and improvements in cash flow from financing activities, albeit facing a net loss of $11.8 million for the year. Looking forward, Lightbridge is poised to capitalize on the nuclear energy market, particularly as major technology firms recognize its potential for clean electricity generation.

Potential Positives

Lightbridge achieved a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, rising from $28.6 million at the end of 2023 to $40.0 million at the end of 2024, indicating improved liquidity and financial stability.

The successful development and testing of Lightbridge Fuel™, including promising safety and performance benefits, positions the company favorably within the nuclear energy sector, addressing the growing demand for reliable and sustainable power solutions.

Collaboration with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory and the positive results from independent studies support Lightbridge's innovative approach and credibility in nuclear fuel technology, potentially enhancing partnerships and market opportunities.

The memorandum of understanding with Oklo signals a strategic step toward potential growth in fuel fabrication and advanced recycling technologies, highlighting Lightbridge's proactive positioning in the evolving energy market.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased to $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the previous year, indicating a worsening financial performance.

General and administrative expenses rose significantly from $7.1 million in 2023 to $8.5 million in 2024, reflecting higher employee compensation and consulting fees which may raise concerns about cost management.

Despite an increase in cash and cash equivalents, cash used in operating activities rose to $9.5 million, which raises questions about sustainability and operational efficiency given the company's losses.

FAQ

What are Lightbridge Corporation's financial results for 2024?

Lightbridge reported a net loss of $11.8 million for 2024, compared to $7.9 million in 2023, with significant increases in cash and assets.

How is Lightbridge's nuclear fuel technology advancing?

Lightbridge continues to develop next-generation metallic fuel for reactors, focusing on enhanced safety, economics, and environmental benefits.

What collaborations does Lightbridge have in nuclear research?

Lightbridge collaborates with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory and has agreements with MIT for nuclear fuel evaluations.

What are the major goals for Lightbridge in 2025?

The company plans to invest approximately $17 million in R&D for nuclear fuel technology while advancing its commercialization efforts.

How has Lightbridge's stock performance changed recently?

Lightbridge has seen an increase in stockholder equity, raising significant funds through stock issuances over the past year.

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488 .

. LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,126 shares for an estimated $583,578 .

. MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on the Company’s continued progress.





Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “We believe 2024 was a transformative year for the nuclear industry as we saw unprecedented momentum in the adoption and development of nuclear power solutions. Throughout the year, Lightbridge continued advancing development of our nuclear fuel technology, to deliver more power for a cleaner energy future. Our focus on developing next-generation metallic fuel for water-cooled reactors positions us to address the growing demand for reliable, sustainable nuclear power, from data center operators and other industrial customers seeking clean, reliable power. We are designing Lightbridge Fuel™ to offer superior heat transfer capabilities, resulting in lower operating temperatures, as well as enhanced economic and safety benefits that we believe will be crucial for existing large reactors and the emerging small modular reactor market.”





“We have continued our ongoing collaboration with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory. In March 2024, we announced successful casting and extrusion of a demonstration sample consisting of depleted uranium and zirconium alloy, followed by an announcement in February 2025 of successful co-extrusion of a sample consisting of an alloy of depleted uranium and zirconium with an outer cladding made of nuclear-grade zirconium alloy material. In October 2024, MIT presented a technical paper with preliminary safety evaluation results at the TopFuel 2024 Conference in Grenoble, France. According to MIT, the results show promising safety and performance benefits for Lightbridge Fuel™. Compared to conventional fuel, Lightbridge Fuel™ demonstrated improved thermal-hydraulic margins, lower operating temperatures, and greater potential for power uprates, which contributes to enhancing reactor economics. A recently completed engineering study conducted by the Institutul de Cercetări Nucleare Pitești, a subsidiary of Regia Autonoma Tehnologii pentru Energia Nucleara (RATEN ICN) in Romania indicates that Lightbridge Fuel™ can double the discharged burnup in a CANDU reactor at uranium-235 enrichment levels of less than 3%, compared to conventional uranium dioxide fuel. Based on these favorable initial results, we plan to continue further evaluation of Lightbridge Fuel™ in CANDU reactors. Most recently, our memorandum of understanding with Oklo marks an important step forward, exploring potential synergies in commercial-scale fuel fabrication facility co-location and advanced fuel recycling technologies.”





“Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities as major technology companies and energy producers increasingly recognize nuclear power as a strategic solution for clean, baseload electricity generation. We believe Lightbridge is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market demand, particularly as our fuel technology can enable power uprates in both existing reactors and new water-cooled SMRs, providing a cost-effective path to increased power generation,” concluded Mr. Grae.







Financial Highlights







Working capital was $39.9 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2023.







Cash Flows Summary







Cash and cash equivalents were $40.0 million, as compared to $28.6 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, consisting of the following:







Cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $9.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, compared to $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased spending on R&D, general and administrative expenses and changes in working capital, which included an increase in prepaid assets of $0.1 million, and was partially offset by an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $0.2 million.









Cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $20.9 million, an increase of $14.7 million, compared to $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock under our at-the-market (ATM) facility in the year ended December 31, 2024 of $15.0 million, partially offset by an increase in net share settlement of equity awards for the payment of withholding taxes of $0.3 million.













Balance Sheet Summary









Total assets were $41.0 million and total liabilities were $0.4 million at December 31, 2024.









Stockholders’ equity was $40.5 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $28.9 million at December 31, 2023.













Operations Summary









General and administrative expenses amounted to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase of $1.4 million was primarily due to an increase in employee compensation and employee benefits of $0.3 million, an increase in consulting fees and professional fees of $0.3 million, an increase in stock-based compensation of $0.6 million, an increase in IT expenses of $0.1 million, an increase in travel and recruitment expenses of $0.1 million, and an increase in patent expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in insurance expense of $0.1 million.









Total stock-based compensation included in general and administrative expenses was $1.7 million and $1.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.









Lightbridge’s total research and development expenses amounted to $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in R&D activities related to the development of Lightbridge Fuel™. This increase primarily consisted of an increase in INL project labor costs of $0.9 million, an increase of outside R&D costs of $0.4 million, an increase in R&D employees and allocated employee compensation and employee benefits of $1.0 million, an increase in quality assurance expenses of $0.1 million, an increase in R&D modeling computer hardware and software and travel expenses of $0.2 million and an increase in stock-based compensation expenses of $0.1 million.









Total stock-based compensation included in research and development expenses was $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.









We currently anticipate investing approximately $17 million for both capital expenditures and operating expenditures in the R&D of our nuclear fuel for 2025.









Total other income was $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to other income of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.2 million. The increase in other income was due to an increase in interest income earned from the purchase of treasury bills and from our bank savings account.











Net loss was $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.







CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST







Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. ET. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer, with other Lightbridge executives available to answer questions.





To access the call by phone, please register using this link (



registration link



), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link (



webcast



).





A webcast replay will also be available for a limited time at the following link (



webcast replay



).







About Lightbridge Corporation







Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.





Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit



www.ltbridge.com



.











Forward Looking Statements









With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.













A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at







http://www.sec.gov/







and







www.ltbridge.com







.













Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





Director of Investor Relations





Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093







ir@ltbridge.com









*** tables follow ***





















LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















ASSETS















Current Assets

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,990,827













$





28,598,445













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













324,378

















207,063













Total Current Assets













40,315,205

















28,805,508













Other Assets









































Prepaid project costs and other long-term assets













528,805

















483,000













Trademarks













108,865

















108,865













Total Assets









$





40,952,875













$





29,397,373























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Current Liabilities









































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





424,585













$





486,326













Total Current Liabilities













424,585

















486,326





















































Stockholders’ Equity









































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 authorized, 18,783,912 shares and 13,698,274 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













18,784

















13,698













Additional paid-in capital













204,694,348

















181,295,125













Accumulated deficit













(164,184,842





)













(152,397,776





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity













40,528,290

















28,911,047













Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









$





40,952,875













$





29,397,373



































LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















Year Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















Revenue









$





—













$





—





















































Operating Expenses









































General and administrative













8,460,519

















7,149,773













Research and development













4,598,978

















1,922,865













Total Operating Expenses













13,059,497

















9,072,638





















































Other Operating Income









































Contributed services - research and development













—

















31,028













Total Other Operating Income













—

















31,028













Operating Loss













(13,059,497





)













(9,041,610





)

















































Other Income









































Interest income













1,272,431

















1,132,964













Total Other Income













1,272,431

















1,132,964





















































Net Loss Before Income Taxes













(11,787,066





)













(7,908,646





)









Income taxes













-

















—













Net Loss









$





(11,787,066





)









$





(7,908,646





)

















































Net Loss Per Common Share









































Basic and diluted









$





(0.81





)









$





(0.65





)

















































Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













14,487,834

















12,099,574



































LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















Year Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















Operating Activities

































Net Loss









$





(11,787,066





)









$





(7,908,646





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities









































Common stock issued for services













110,806

















45,000













Stock-based compensation













2,038,231

















1,257,717





















































Changes in operating assets and liabilities









































Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(3,121





)













(91,799





)









Prepaid project costs and other long-term assets













(45,805





)













(138,000





)









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













193,259

















350,995













Net Cash Used in Operating Activities













(9,493,696





)













(6,484,733





)

















































Investing Activities









































Trademarks













—

















(640





)









Net Cash Used in Investing Activities













—

















(640





)

















































Financing Activities









































Net proceeds from the issuances of common stock













21,412,505

















6,405,431













Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options













41,921

















—













Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards













(568,348





)













(221,610





)









Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities













20,886,078

















6,183,821





















































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents













11,392,382

















(301,552





)









Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year













28,598,445

















28,899,997













Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year









$





39,990,827













$





28,598,445





















































Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









































Cash paid during the year:









































Interest paid









$





—













$





—













Income taxes paid









$





—













$





—













Non-Cash Financing Activities









































Payment of accrued liabilities with common stock









$





255,000













$





215,000













Common stock issued for consulting services









$





180,000













$





—





















