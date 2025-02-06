Lightbridge Corporation CEO Seth Grae to Moderate and Panelist at Key Nuclear Industry Events in February 2025

Seth Grae will moderate and panel at key nuclear industry events in February, discussing financing and energy security issues.

Quiver AI Summary

Lightbridge Corporation, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company based in Reston, Virginia, has announced that its President and CEO, Seth Grae, will participate in several significant nuclear industry events in February 2025. Grae will serve as a panelist at the Nuclear Energy Institute's Nuclear Financing Summit in New York City on February 11, discussing strategic partnerships in nuclear projects. He will also deliver a keynote address and moderate a panel discussion at the Asia Pacific Nuclear Energy 2025 Forum in Tokyo from February 18-20, focusing on energy security and nuclear power in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, he will participate in the Southeastern Energy Conference on February 28 at Georgia Tech. Grae highlighted the importance of these events in addressing critical topics such as energy security and the future of nuclear energy investments. Lightbridge is dedicated to developing advanced nuclear fuel technology to promote clean energy and enhance reactor safety.

Potential Positives

President and CEO Seth Grae will moderate and participate in significant industry events, including the Nuclear Financing Summit and APNE25, enhancing the company's visibility in the nuclear sector.

Participation in discussions with leaders from major companies like Google highlights Lightbridge's commitment to collaboration in advancing nuclear technology and energy security.

Lightbridge's development of proprietary nuclear fuel technology positions the company at the forefront of clean energy solutions, potentially attracting investment and partnerships.

The company's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index reflects positive market recognition and potential investor interest in Lightbridge Corporation.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the significant risks and uncertainties surrounding Lightbridge's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology and achieve market adoption, highlighting potential challenges in securing funding and managing competition.

The company's reliance on strategic partners and external funding sources may raise concerns about its independence and long-term viability in a rapidly evolving market.

Forward-looking statements caution against undue reliance, suggesting that external factors beyond their control could impact future results and investor confidence.

FAQ

What events will Lightbridge's CEO participate in February 2025?

CEO Seth Grae will participate in the Nuclear Financing Summit, APNE25 Forum, and Southeastern Energy Conference.

What topics will be discussed at the Nuclear Financing Summit?

Discussions will include strategic partnerships in nuclear projects and collaborative approaches for energy solutions.

What is Lightbridge Corporation focused on developing?

Lightbridge Corporation is focused on advanced nuclear fuel technology for clean, zero-emission energy production.

Where will the APNE25 Forum take place?

The APNE25 Forum will take place in Tokyo, Japan from February 18-20, 2025.

How can I stay updated on Lightbridge Corporation news?

You can subscribe to email updates on their website or follow them on X (formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,070 shares for an estimated $404,088 .

. LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,823 shares for an estimated $325,689 .

. MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will serve as a moderator and panelist at two major nuclear industry events in February.





Mr. Grae will participate in the





Nuclear Energy Institute's Nuclear Financing Summit





on February 11-12, 2025, in New York City, NY. He will serve as a panelist in the "Strategic Partnerships for Nuclear Success" session on February 11 from 3:40-4:40 p.m., joining leaders from Google and Oklo to discuss the growing importance of collaborative approaches in new nuclear projects, including developments in industrial applications, direct power supply, and data center support.





Mr. Grae will also participate in the





Asia Pacific Nuclear Energy 2025 (APNE25) Forum





taking place February 18-20, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. At APNE25, Mr. Grae will deliver a brief keynote address and moderate a panel discussion on "Strengthening Energy Security with Nuclear Power amid geopolitical challenges in Asia Pacific" on February 19. He will also serve as a panelist in the "Nuclear Financing" session on February 20, exploring topics including risk mitigation for new nuclear investments and the impact of recent commitments from major technology companies in nuclear energy development.





Additionally, Mr. Grae will participate in the Southeastern Energy Conference at Georgia Tech on February 28, 2025, as a panelist in the "Nuclear Energy around the World" session at 11:25 a.m. ET, joining industry leaders to discuss global developments in nuclear energy.





"February brings significant opportunities to engage with industry leaders on the future of nuclear energy," said Mr. Grae. "The NEI Nuclear Financing Summit will bring together key decision makers from the financial and nuclear sectors as we see unprecedented interest in nuclear energy investments. Following that, the APNE25 forum will explore the critical expansion of nuclear capacity in the Asia-Pacific region to meet growing energy demands while addressing clean power goals. The Southeastern Energy Conference will then provide a platform to discuss the global advancement of nuclear technology. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders on crucial topics, including energy security, financing mechanisms, and the role of nuclear power in providing reliable clean energy for data centers and other growing markets. I also look forward to visiting the Fukushima site with other attendees of APNE25."







About Lightbridge Corporation







Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.





Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit



www.ltbridge.com



.







To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at







https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts















Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow







@LightbridgeCorp







at







http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp







.









Forward Looking Statements









With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.









A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at







http://www.sec.gov/







and







www.ltbridge.com







.











This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.