Lightbridge Corporation to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 12

Full Release



RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, May 12 before the market opens. Lightbridge will host a conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. ET with the investment community to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.







CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST







The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer, with other Lightbridge executives available to answer questions.









Investors may submit written questions by May 7 via e-mail to







ir@ltbridge.com



.





To access the call by phone, please register using this link (



registration link



), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link (



webcast



).





A webcast replay will also be available for a limited time at the following link (



webcast replay



).







About Lightbridge Corporation







Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.









Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit



www.ltbridge.com



.











To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at







https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts



















Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at







https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation











Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow







@LightbridgeCorp







at







http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp







.













Forward Looking Statements









With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.













A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at







http://www.sec.gov/







and







www.ltbridge.com







.













Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





Director of Investor Relations





Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093







ir@ltbridge.com





