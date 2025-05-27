Lightbridge Corporation Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes Effective June 30, 2025

Lightbridge Corporation joins the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility and access to capital markets.

Lightbridge Corporation, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, has announced its inclusion in both the Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025. This addition, part of the annual Russell indexes reconstitution, highlights Lightbridge's growing market presence and is expected to enhance its visibility among institutional investors during a pivotal time for the nuclear energy sector. CEO Seth Grae noted that this milestone validates the company's progress and provides expanded access to capital markets. The Russell indexes, widely used by investment managers, are updated annually to reflect the largest US stocks based on market capitalization. Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology aims to provide clean energy solutions and improve reactor safety and efficiency.

Lightbridge Corporation's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index enhances its market visibility and credibility among institutional investors.

This membership indicates a milestone in the company’s growth and reflects increasing market confidence in its advanced nuclear fuel technology.

Inclusion in these indexes provides Lightbridge with expanded access to capital markets and increased liquidity for shareholders, which can foster future growth opportunities.

The Russell indexes are widely utilized by investment managers for index funds, potentially attracting more investment to Lightbridge as a result of its new membership.

The forward-looking statements section highlights significant risks and uncertainties facing Lightbridge, including the ability to commercialize its technology and potential competition, which may undermine investor confidence.

The mention of risks associated with public perception of nuclear energy could indicate potential challenges in market acceptance and adoption of Lightbridge's technology.

Lightbridge's dependency on strategic partners for research and development may raise concerns about sustainability and control over their technology advancement.

What recent index memberships has Lightbridge Corporation achieved?

Lightbridge Corporation has been added to the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025.

How does Lightbridge's inclusion in these indexes benefit the company?

This inclusion enhances Lightbridge's visibility among institutional investors and provides expanded access to capital markets and increased liquidity for shareholders.

What is the significance of the Russell 3000® Index?

The Russell 3000® Index consists of the 4,000 largest US stocks, capturing key market capitalization and serving as an important benchmark.

Who manages the Russell indexes and determines membership?

FTSE Russell manages the Russell indexes and determines membership based on objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

What is Lightbridge Corporation's focus in the energy sector?

Lightbridge Corporation specializes in developing advanced nuclear fuel technology to deliver clean, zero-emission energy and enhance reactor safety.

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488 .

. LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,126 shares for an estimated $583,578 .

. JESSE L. FUNCHES sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $60,958

DANIEL B MAGRAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 492 shares for an estimated $4,455.

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESTON, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, "Being added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index represents an important milestone for Lightbridge and reflects our growing market presence as we advance our transformative nuclear fuel technology. This inclusion validates our progress and enhances our visibility among institutional investors at a pivotal time for nuclear energy. As we continue executing our mission to deliver more power and optimize nuclear fuel performance and safety, we are pleased to have achieved this recognition that comes with expanded access to capital markets and increased liquidity for our shareholders."





Investment managers and institutional investors widely use Russell indexes for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented, “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”





For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.



FTSE Russell website



.









About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business









FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers, and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: independent committees of leading market participants inform a transparent rules-based methodology. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth, and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







About Lightbridge Corporation







Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.









Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit





www.ltbridge.com





.











To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at







https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts



















Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation







https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation











Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow







@LightbridgeCorp







at







http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp







.













Forward Looking Statements









With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.













A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements," all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.







http://www.sec.gov/







and







www.ltbridge.com







.













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.